GOP to host ‘Gourmet BBQ’ set for Sept. 8 at Rincon del Rio
August 27, 2018
The Nevada County Republican Party's 2018 fall barbecue will take place at 3:30 p.m. on September 8 on the property of the scenic Rincon del Rio retirement community.
The "Gourmet BBQ" will feature a wide selection of entrées and dishes served at multiple stations — returning to sample the fare will be encouraged. Candidates for office on the November ballot have been invited to speak.
Details are available on Facebook at ncountygop, or an emailed flier can be obtained by emailing info@nevadacountygop.org, or by calling 530-478-1467.
Trending In: Local News
Trending Sitewide
- CVS target of Glenbrook Basin robbery, Grass Valley police say
- Nevada County wreck: Vehicle goes 30 feet down embankment
- Nevada County blotter: Stabbing in North San Juan reported
- PREP FOOTBALL: Miners trounced by Spanish Springs in home opener
- Nevada County prepares for annual tax delinquent land auction