GOP ladies donate books to Mt. St. Mary’s Academy
September 19, 2018
Members of Nevada County Republican Women Federated, in recognition of the national organization's Literacy Month in September, presented books selected by the school to Mt. St. Mary's Academy. The presentation coincided with the start of Mt. St. Mary's read-a-thon program. From left are Yvonne Fuller, Kathie Valentine (librarian), Edie Wood (principal), Sue Tomlin, Colleen Deneen (music department) and Terry McLaughlin.
