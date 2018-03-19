Google exec to speak at Tuesday’s Techtonic event in Nevada City

Feeling overwhelmed, burned out, or stuck? Discover the power of the pause.

That's the pitch that Google executive and leadership coach Rachael O'Meara makes in her new book.

And that's the message O'Meara will bring to Nevada City Tuesday evening, as part of Nevada County Tech Connection's monthly series of talks, TechTonic.

As part of O'Meara's work in learning and development at Google, she hosts authors who have meaningful messages about mindfulness and emotional intelligence on Google's YouTube channel.

"Pause" was named one of 2017's top business books for your career, and was featured in the New York Times. On O'Meara's website, she defines a pause as "any intentional shift in behavior that helps you lead a more meaningful and satisfying life."

"It can be thought of as any break or time spent differently than you would," she writes. "Anyone can pause. It's not about the quantity of time, but what you intend to get out of it."

At TechTonic, O'Meara will explore how pausing — even for a few minutes — can lead to feeling more engaged and satisfied.

O'Meara's work is somewhat of a departure for TechTonic's typical topics. And that's just what consultant Jordan Enright-Schulz intended.

"A big part of Tech Connection is trying to make technology more approachable and welcoming and useful to the community," she said. "We want to engage the tech companies that are here and attract companies, but also show the community that we can use technology to solve community problems."

O'Meara's coaching "is for everybody," Enright-Schulz said. "Anyone who has a job can take something from her message."

Enright-Schulz said she hopes to bring more speakers like O'Meara to Nevada County in the future.

"Not everything has to be super-techie," she said. "There are so many entrepreneurs out there that don't care about robots and VR. Our bigger events should appeal to a broader audience."

Contact reporter Liz Kellar at 530-477-4236 or by email at lizk@theunion.com.