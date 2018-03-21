Golden Gate Terrace prowler found with suspected drugs, Grass Valley police say

A man accused of prowling around Golden Gate Terrace was found with suspected drugs in his car after his arrest, Grass Valley police said.

Tristan Martin Appleton, 42, is charged with a felony count of unauthorized use of another's ID and a handful of misdemeanors: receipt of known stolen property, possession of a narcotic controlled substance, giving police false registration, possession of burglary tools and loitering on private property, Nevada County Jail records state.

Held on $12,500 in bond, Appleton remained Wednesday afternoon in jail, reports state.

Officers found Appleton after responding around 12:50 a.m. Wednesday to reports of a prowler on Golden Gate Terrace, off Sutton Way. They saw someone in the shadows, though the person escaped, Lt. Joe Matteoni said.

"The officers stayed in the area in an attempt to locate the person," he added.

Police spotted a Toyota Avalon in the area and were told by the person who first reported the prowler that the vehicle belonged to the suspect. Officers then waited until its driver returned. They stopped the car about a half mile away on Spring Hill Drive for having a false registration sticker on the license plate, finding Appleton inside, Matteoni said.

Officers arrested Appleton and towed the vehicle. A search of the car revealed three plastic bags with suspected methamphetamine, heroin and cocaine, the lieutenant said.

"They also located some stolen property," he said of a checkbook and some driver's licenses.

Police discovered bolt cutters, binoculars, a head lamp and a knife in a backpack, Matteoni said.

To contact Staff Writer Alan Riquelmy, email ariquelmy@theunion.com or call 530-477-4239.