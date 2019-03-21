Golden Empire Nursing Auxiliary looking for new members

The Golden Empire Nursing and Rehabilitation Center's Auxiliary is in need of more members. In existence for decades, the Auxiliary first started at the county hospital in Nevada City. It provides many services for the center. Examples include weekly Catholic services, weekly art therapy ceramics classes, where items are sold by residents, weekly non-denominational chapel services with different ministers from the community. Auxiliary members also visit with residents, and more visitors are always needed. Some residents are from out of the area and have no one to visit them. The Auxiliary makes tray favors for the food trays of those who must eat in their room. They host a Mothers' Day Tea for the female residents and a Fathers' Day Pizza Party. The Auxiliary also assists with the dressing and grooming for the Senior Ball. This is a formal ball held for the residents every April. This is just a sampling of all the volunteer efforts of Auxiliary members, who meet at 10:30 a.m. the third Thursday of every month, except July and August, in the dining room of the Center. Anyone interested in more information or in joining this group can contact membership chairman Barbara Ford at 530-273-6084.