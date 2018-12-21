Gold Run rest area open once again

GOLD RUN — Caltrans reopened both eastbound and westbound Gold Run State Roadside Rest Areas Wednesday afternoon following the successful installation and testing of a new waste water treatment system.

Both rest areas, located about seven miles east of Colfax, were closed in May to bring water delivery and waste water treatment systems into compliance with current state regulations. Construction of the new system eliminates costs associated with septic tank systems and improves the potable water delivery system.

The waste water treatment system is comprised of three connected treatment ponds, which filter and clean waste water for safe filtration into the ground. The first fully-lined pond receives waste directly from the rest areas and undergoes aeration to break down solids with the help of bacteria. Ponds two and three then receive the filtered waste water, which undergoes further filtration for safe ground release.

Routine waste water sampling will be conducted according to regional Water Quality Control Board requirements. The $6.2 million project was funded through the State Highway Operations and Protection Program.

Source: Caltrans