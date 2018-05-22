Gold panning begins at South Yuba River State Park at Bridgeport

WHEN: Noon to 2 p.m. weekends and holidays through Sept. 3

Gold panning demonstrations at Bridgeport will go from 12 pm to 2 pm every weekend and holiday through Sept. 3.

Docents at Bridgeport provide step-by-step panning lessons, share stories about the history of our area, and describe other ways the precious metal was extracted during the California Gold Rush, such as hard rock mining and hydraulic mining.

Gold panning sessions for private groups and school talks can be arranged at other times by prior reservation. Kids get to keep the treasures they find in the troughs.

Due to the anticipated bridge renovation and construction work beginning this summer at Bridgeport, check http://www.southyubariverstatepark.org or call 530-432-2546 to be sure gold panning will be available.

Source: South Yuba River Park Association