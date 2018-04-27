Gold Miners Inn renovation turns into a boost for Nevada County Habitat for Humanity

Furniture no longer needed after the Gold Miners Inn's renovation will find new life at Nevada County Habitat for Humanity's ReStore.

The hotel, currently undergoing a $1-million redesign and facelift, is donating furniture to ReStore including chairs, tables, desks, couches, head boards, toilets, alarm clocks and artwork.

"In all, we're probably donating $50,000 worth of furniture," said Gold Miners Inn General Manager Sean Gilleran. "We're pleased it's going to end up in homes and businesses across our community for others to enjoy."

The Habitat for Humanity ReStore on Loma Rica Drive is a nonprofit home improvement thrift store and donation center that generates $175,000 annually for Nevada County Habitat for Humanity. ReStore offers materials at affordable prices, which complements Habitat's mission to provide affordable housing.

"We have 18,000 square feet of showroom space, which gives us the largest selection of used furniture and building materials of any of the thrift stores," said Steve Sarantopoulos, ReStore's General Manager.

ReStore also has lawn and garden, plumbing, electrical, tools, hardware, paint, appliances, windows, doors, vanities, cabinets, housewares and other departments. It is staffed by a combination of paid and volunteer workers from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Donations are accepted from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

"Habitat for Humanity does so much locally to help people become homeowners through their sweat equity," said Gilleran. "By donating furniture to Habitat, our hotel is helping ease the housing crisis and provide opportunities for affordable home ownership.

The Gold Miners Inn renovation began last year and will continue through the summer. Several more series of donations to ReStore are planned.

Source: Gold Miners Inn