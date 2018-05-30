Gold Country Trail Council’s ‘Poker Ride’ set for June 2

On June 2, horses and riders will be coming from all over the region to enjoy Gold Country Trail Council's 27th Annual Poker Ride at Skillman Horse Camp and Upper Pioneer Trail. Motorists should anticipate an increase in traffic, as there will be a lot of trucks and horse trailers in the vicinity of Highway 20 above Nevada City. More than 80 riders plus volunteers and observers are expected to attend the event. The Gold Country Trails Council holds one of the oldest and best attended Poker Rides in Northern California at Skillman, 15 miles east of Nevada City. The Poker Ride length is approximately eight miles of easy to moderate difficulty on wooded and well-marked trails giving new participants an opportunity to become familiar with the trail in a safe manner. The organization was founded in 1981 with the main purpose of providing campsites and trails for public use. The Council also provides construction and maintenance of group equestrian campgrounds, construction and maintenance of trails, as well as providing maps and trail educational materials. Overnighters are welcome, but campsites are limited. Skillman Horse Camp provides some corrals, tie rails, water for horses (bring water for humans), fire rings, picnic tables and vaulted restrooms. There will also be a barbecue lunch served after the ride at 1 p.m.

For more details, including entry forms and a flyer, visit http://www.goldcountrytrailscouncil.org.