Gold Country Stage offers ‘free fare days’ on Friday and Saturday

Gold Country Stage will provide system wide "free fare days" on all routes from 5:50 a.m. to 5:50 p.m. on Friday and 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, with free fares for all.

County of Nevada Transit Services has received a Low Carbon Transit Operations Program air quality grant that provides public transit funding assistance for projects that help reduce greenhouse gas emissions and improve mobility.

For anyone traveling to the 2018 Draft Horse Classic at the Nevada County Fairgrounds, the Route 3 Fairgrounds bus stop, at Brighton Street and McCourtney Road near Gate 8 at the Fairgrounds, will stop every hour.

Source: Gold Country Stage