Gold Country Stage offers free fare days Jan. 11-13 in Nevada County

Gold Country Stage offers free fare days Jan. 11-13

Nevada County Transit Services has received a Low Carbon Transit Operations Program air quality grant that provides public transit funding assistance for projects that help reduce greenhouse gas emissions and improve mobility.

Heading to the Wild and Scenic Film Festival next weekend? The Gold Country Stage offer transport to film venues in Nevada City and Grass Valley. Passengers can use local routes to film festival venues, and Route 1 runs between Nevada City and Grass Valley every hour with connections to all other routes.

Bus schedules are available in the Gold Country Stage Rider's Guide, at http://www.GoldCountryStage.com or call the office at 530-477-0103, ext. 0 for travel planning information.

— The Union Staff