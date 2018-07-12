 Gold Country Kiwanis steps up | TheUnion.com

Gold Country Kiwanis steps up

Submitted by Mike Weaver

From left, Janice' Moule from Gold Country Kiwanis presents donation checks to Cristian Sibaja, captain for the Salvation Army; Lynn Skrukrud, co-founder and director of operations for NEO; Ariel Lovett, deputy CEO for CoRR; and David Jones representing the Friendship Club.