Gold Country Kiwanis donate books and time to Bell Hill Academy

Since members of Gold Country Kiwanis initiated the Bell Hill Academy Reading Project three years ago, the community service group has regularly donated Spanish accelerated reading books to the school's library. Throughout each school year, Kiwanians also donated their time to listen to children read to them once a week. At the end of each school year, each child received a book of his or her own and the added bonus of a two-bite cupcake. From left, club members Greg Nichols, Janice Moule, Amy Spencer and Karen Poskus hand out books at the school.