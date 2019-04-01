Gold Country Cycling Challenge to return to Grass Valley

The Rotary Club of Grass Valley announces the sixth Annual Gold Country Cycling Challenge on Saturday, June 1, starting and finishing at the Nevada County Fairgrounds.

"We were very happy to be invited to help create a cycling weekend, along with the Nevada City Classic," said Kris Stepanian, president of the Rotary Club of Grass Valley. "Almost a year ago, (Tour of Nevada City Bicycle Shop owner) Duane Strawser asked if we would move our century bike ride to the Saturday before the Classic." This will position Grass Valley and Nevada City to provide a packed weekend of cycling activities, food, and spirits.

"We are excited to announce the addition of Big Brothers Big Sisters of Nevada County to our ride," said Bob Long, Ride Director. "With this partnership we can now expand our event to include two awesome gravel rides and a recreational gravel ride for the whole family."

"What is truly exciting is the option to participate in the event at no cost, by raising donations for Big Brothers Big Sisters" said Lindy Schasiepen, Event Coordinator for the program which matches youths with adult mentors.

The Gold Country Cycling Challenge features a century ride, two "metric century" rides, and a half metric bike ride (100/75/55/35 miles) through the historic gold country of western Nevada County. Ride the same roads as the Amgen Tour of California pro racers. The two gravel rides, start and finish at the Fairgrounds. Participants can choose from two scenic and challenging routes that cross the majestic South Fork of the Yuba River at both Edwards and Purdon crossings, while exploring the Tahoe National Forest on Nevada County roads.

The event includes fully stocked rest stops, a lunch at the halfway point, experienced ride marshals, bike mechanics, and a bike safety check at the Fairgrounds.

Road safety will be stressed with the presence of Nevada County Sheriff, Grass Valley & Nevada City Police Department, and California Highway Patrol vehicles on the route at all times.

Enjoy a post-ride party at the Nevada County Fairgrounds featuring Chuck Wagon BBQ by Rotary's own Chefs, local produce, and beer from local breweries.

To register or to volunteer go to http://www.rotarygoldcountrychallenge.com.

The Gold Country Challenge is promoting "Give 'Em Three"—a new law, requiring motorists to allow three feet when passing a bicyclist on the road. Proceeds from the event benefit the Rotary Club of Grass Valley's youth activities – Lyman Gilmore School, college scholarships, youth leadership training, Rotary Youth Exchange, speech and music contests, and literacy promotion activities. Donate to Big Brothers Big Sisters and ride free.