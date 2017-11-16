Gold Country Celtic Society pipes in 25th annual Kirkin’ of the Tartan

What is the Kirkin' of the Tartan? It is truly a Scottish-American event.

While the inspiration for the Kirkin' of the Tartan comes from 18th century Scottish history when the wearing of the tartan and the kilt was proscribed (banned) by the English, the actual ceremony started in America.

According to legend, after the proscription was enacted, Scots would secretly bring swatches of tartan cloth to the kirk (church) each year for a blessing.

In truth, it is a tradition that Peter Marshall, a Scottish immigrant who became the chaplain of the U.S. Senate, started over a half century ago to remember that time in Scotland's history.

Now it is a worldwide event.

The Gold Country Celtic Society will be at Trinity Church, Nevada City, at 4 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 19, for our only local kirkin'. There will be kilts, tartans, music and bagpipes. All are welcome and encouraged to bring a tartan scarf, kilt pin or other item representing your Celtic or any other ethnic heritage to be blessed. Free refreshments will follow.