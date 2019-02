Nevada City-based Clavey Vineyards & Winery has won multiple awards from the 2019 San Francisco Chronicle Wine Competition, the largest wine competition in North America, and from the 2019 West Coast Wine Competition.

Clavey's Double Gold winner 2016 Rosé is made using the Saignee method, a process involving "bleeding" off a portion of wine juice after it's been in contact with the skins and seed. The result is a unique style of rosé wine that is bold and full of energy. The 2016 Rosé was also a Silver Medal winner in the 2018 Jefferson Cup Invitational.

Its Gold winner 2015 Class III is an nontraditional blend of 34 percent Sangiovese, 33 percent Syrah and 33 percent Cabernet Sauvignon. This "rebel red" is aged in neutral French oak and epitomizes Clavey's risk-taking spirit in winemaking. The 2015 Class III renders fruit-forward characteristics of plum and cherry with a bright finish. This wine was also a Bronze Medal winner in the 2018 Jefferson Cup Invitational.

The remaining 2015 Syrah, 2015 Sangiovese and 2015 Syrah all took home multiple silver and bronze awards, featuring the best of the best wines from North America and the West Coast.

"My wife Summer and I are very excited to be able to produce award winning natural vegan-friendly wine options to the public, while continuing to help put our Sierra Foothill appellation on the map," said executive winemaker Josh Orman. "We are very proud that our family-owned winery is being recognized by these two major competitions."

Clavey Vineyards & Winery specializes in unfiltered and unfined wines that are Certified Vegan. With a growing portfolio of award-winning wines, Clavey's eco-friendly wines may appeal to environmentally conscious wine consumers and those with dietary restrictions.

2019 San Francisco Chronicle Wine Competition Award-Winning Wines:

Double Gold 2016 Ros

Gold 2015 Class III

Silver 2015 Syra

Bronze 2015 Sangiovese

2019 West Coast Wine Competition Award-Winning Wine

Silver 2015 Syrah

These wines are available in several locations including Clavey's Tasting Room in Nevada City, the Sacramento Natural Foods Co-Op, and online at http://www.claveywine.com.