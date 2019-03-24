Giving kids a smile

Local kids got the opportunity to see a dentist for free this Saturday through the Give Kids A Smile program sponsored by the American Dental Association and hosted by three area dental offices.

"The whole goal is to get families in the door," Dr. Justin Pfaffinger said in between exams Saturday at his Nevada City practice.

"Some families don't have a dentist that they go to. We try to target strapped or needy families."

Approximately 170 area youth up to age 18 signed up for the program, which included exams, cleanings, fillings, extractions and root canals.

The offices of Dr. Lindsey Robinson and Dr. Ljubica Petrasic joined Dr. Pfaffinger's office in providing the free checkups with over a dozen other dentists and assistants offering their time to help give kids a smile again.

"With this clinic we have reduced the amount of dental emergencies," Pfaffinger said. "We always want a child or any patient to have a dental home. A lot of families don't have one due to financial strains."

The program — launched in 2003 — has helped more than 5.5 million underserved children with free oral health services.

A program to assist adults with dental care is coming to the Nevada County Fairgrounds in January 2020. Information can be found at CaliforniaCareForce.org.

