Give thanks to those who give the gift of good health

Ever since Greek physician Hippocrates authored what became known as the Hippocratic Oath, physicians throughout the world have honored various forms of promises to care for the sick and injured, to the best of their ability.

The physicians at Dignity Health Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital (SNMH) are no exception. On any given day, SNMH doctors and staff can be seen mending bones, curing diseases, performing life-saving surgeries. They heal the minds, bodies and souls of their patients throughout western Nevada County and beyond.

National Doctor's Day takes place every year on March 30 to honor and celebrate medical professionals who provide essential care and comfort to the most vulnerable members of communities across the United States.

This year, Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital Foundation invites you to join in honoring the physicians and staff at SNMH's Community Cancer Center.

Built in 1995, the Cancer Center receives approximately 20,000 patient visits a year. It is nationally accredited, with a philosophy of treating the whole person and not just the disease. The center offers a wide variety of support programs (13 in total), an integrative medicine option for breast cancer patients, a Comfort Cuisine meal program for cancer patients and their families and more.

Over the years, the Hospital Foundation has worked hand-in-hand with the Cancer Center to provide the needed funds from our community for equipment, technology, support groups and programs. The Linear Accelerator, Oncology Simulator, and Pinnacle software were all possible because of the generosity of individuals. Comfort Cuisine, an Integrative Medicine Breast Cancer program, Harp and Writing to Heal programs, plus countless others have helped cancer patients heal while on their journey.

"This Doctor's Day we ask for your help in supporting those who have supported so many in our community during their most difficult time," said SNMH Foundation Executive Director Kimberly Parker.

"Has someone in our Cancer Center touched your life? Have you experienced the power of humankindness while at our hospital? Perhaps it was the receptionist or volunteer who greeted you with a warm smile, a gentle touch from your nurse, an after-hours call from the physician caring for a loved one."

For grateful patient Susie Bavo, the staff and physicians at the Community Cancer Center provided a comforting and caring environment while she was healing from a rare form of skin cancer.

"My whole experience was – for something as awful as a cancer can be – excellent and I am so grateful for Drs. Krauss, Campbell and the rest of the Cancer Center team."

Bavo added that in 2011 she and her husband David made the decision to make a gift to SNMH Foundation toward the purchase of a linear accelerator, believing it was an important piece of technology to have in the community; not knowing that in 2016 Susie would need the vital piece of equipment for her own healing journey.

A gift in honor of a physician or caregiver, a memorial of a loved one or friend, or simple appreciation gift to the hospital not only expresses gratitude, but it will make a positive impact in the care of patients for years to come.

This Doctor's Day, make an oath of your own, giving gratitude to the healers at our local hospital who have helped ensure our community stays happy and healthy, now and for future generations.