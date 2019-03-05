Give Kids A Smile, free dental care for children, set for March 23 in Nevada County
March 5, 2019
Give Kids A Smile is an annual national event intended to give an option for a child's dental care for to parents unable to access a dentist.
The program, sponsored by the American Dental Association, every year offers children ages 18 and free dental assistance, from cleaning and exams to fillings and root canals.
Through the ADA Foundation's Give Kids A Smile program, launched by the American Dental Association in 2003, more than 5.5 million underserved children have received free oral health services, according to the program's website. These free services are provided by volunteers including approximately 10,000 dentists annually, along with 30,000 other dental team members.
The offices of Dr. Justin Pfaffinger, Dr. Lindsey Robinson, and Dr. Ljubica Petrasic will all three be participating in the annual event between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Saturday, March 23.
To sign up locally, email Pfaffinger at pfaffdog@gmail.com, and include the child's age, any concerns or suspicions regarding their teeth, and their comfort level.
— Anjali Figueira-Santos
