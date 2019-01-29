Girl testifies in Nevada County rape, molestation case

The girl, 15 at the time, said she closed her abuser's diary when she found reference to her in it.

She'd been staying with John Ramirez, 49, for a few months at his Grass Valley home. The girl said troubles at her own home led her to stay with Ramirez — a family friend — starting in summer 2017.

The relationship appeared benign at first. Then she began sleeping in Ramirez's bed with him. That was followed by him touching her. The sex began shortly after that, the girl testified at a Tuesday preliminary hearing in Nevada County Superior Court.

"I let it happen because I was young and clueless," the girl said, adding moments later: "I felt really manipulated."

At the end of Tuesday's hearing Judge Linda Sloven found probable cause on nine counts against Ramirez — two counts each of forcible rape, sodomy by use of force and forcible oral copulation; and one count each of lewd act upon a child, unlawful sexual intercourse and sexual penetration by a foreign object. The judge dismissed a charge of dissuading a witness from testifying.

Sloven's decision advances Ramirez's case closer to trial. His next court date is Feb. 25.

Deputy District Attorney Traci Mason told Sloven at the start of the hearing she'd revoked a plea offer of eight years in prison for Ramirez.

The girl testified for over an hour, telling the judge that Ramirez would discuss religion with her. She'd attend Bible study with him, though she also felt threatened by Ramirez. He told her she never should reveal their relationship, the girl testified.

"I felt like religion was like a way to say that we're still following the practices and laws of God, but we're also having sex," the girl said. "So in a way it's OK."

The pair argued about sex. She told him several times she didn't want to have sex with him. Ramirez would yell at her, saying she wasn't following a spiritual path. He called her a liar, the girl testified.

One day the girl found Ramirez's diary — a red composition notebook kept under his bed. In it were references to them having sex, she said.

Grass Valley police found the notebook after the girl in March 2018 told someone about the abuse, leading officers to investigate. At one point they executed a search warrant at his home, Detective Dale Norbell testified.

Norbell read from a copy of the notebook.

"'God, every time I have sex with Jane Doe, I get sores,'" Norbell said. "This has to be a sign from you and I'll listen."

Another entry read: "'I will let go and make changes with Jane Doe. No more sex.'"

The search warrant also yielded an AR-15-style rifle and ammunition, the detective said.

Police have said they arrested Ramirez in April. He made his $200,000 bond shortly after his arrest. He remains free on bail.

