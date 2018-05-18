Ghidotti’s academic decathletes nab several medals in Sacramento

Students from Ghidotti Early College High School's academic decathlon team performed exceptionally well at the State Academic Decathlon competition in Sacramento.

The Ghidotti team earned three medals at the competition. They took home a silver medal in science in the Honors category, a gold medal in literature in the Scholastic category and a silver medal in speech in the Varsity category.

Thirty to 40 schools from all over the California took part in the competition in late March. Each participating team included three A- average students, three B- average students and three C- average students.

The California Academic Decathlon is a statewide nonprofit organization that promotes an educational experience providing a format in which teams of nine high school students compete in academic events. All California public and private high schools are eligible to compete.

Academic decathletes take 30-minute multiple choice exams in art, economics, music, language and literature, mathematics, science and social sciences. Each team member delivers a four minute speech and a two minute impromptu speech, then participates in a seven minute interview. Each competitor then has 50 minutes to write an expository essay.

Ghidotti Early College High School opened in 2006 and offers high school students an opportunity to not only earn their high school diploma, but to concurrently earn credits and/or an associate's degree from Sierra College.

Jennifer Nobles is a staff writer for The Union. She can be reached at jnobles@gmail.com or 530-477-4231.