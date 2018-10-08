Getting help early

Social Outreach Program Coordinator Anastacia Knight can be reached at 530-265-1421. Hours are typically Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday afternoon. If leaving a message please include as much information as possible about the referral including name, address, phone number, date of birth, and reason for the referral as this is a confidential voice mail.

Depression is a disorder that can affect anyone regardless of age, race, ethnicity or socioeconomic status. Officially recognized in the 1970s, health professionals in the United States are still working to discover the profound impact it has had, and continues to have, on our society.

According to the National Alliance on Mental Health, depression is the most common form of mental illness in the United States. An estimated 16 million American adults – almost 7 percent of the population – had at least one major depressive episode in the past year. Of that number, approximately 7 million are adults age 65 or older.

Due to stigma surrounding the disorder, approximately 68 percent of adults aged 65 or older know very little about depression and are unlikely to seek help from a medical professional. Left untreated, depression can have devastating consequences.

The suicide rate for adults aged 80 to 84 is nearly six times the national average, causing the National Institute for Mental Health to consider depression in people 65 years of age or older a major public health problem.

In an effort to better meet the mental health needs of Nevada County residents, Nevada County Department of Health and Human Services has collaborated with Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital Foundation to create the Social Outreach Program, which is aimed at screening seniors and adults with disabilities who may be suffering from symptoms of depression.

Recommended Stories For You

"Depression symptoms and risk factors for isolated older adults and people with disabilities can often be overlooked and undertreated," said Social Outreach Program Coordinator Anastacia Knight.

Signs and symptoms of depression often include: decreased interest or enjoyment of activities; change in appetite or weight; sleep problems such as insomnia or oversleeping; low energy; frequent indecision, anxiety or irritability; difficulty concentrating; persistent and vague physical complaints; increased use of alcohol or other drugs; or thoughts of death or suicide.

According to Knight, depressive disorder is not a normal part of aging. Emotional experiences of sadness, grief, response to loss, and temporary "blue" moods are normal, but persistent depression that interferes significantly with ability to function is not.

Knight cautions that loved ones and medical providers may mistakenly think that persistent depression is an acceptable response to other serious illnesses and the social and financial hardships that often accompany aging – an attitude often shared by older people themselves. This contributes to low rates of diagnosis and treatment in older adults.

According to Knight, depression should be treated when it occurs, at the same time as other medical illnesses. Left untreated, depression can delay recovery or worsen the outcome of other illnesses, especially in older, more vulnerable populations.

"The Social Outreach Program offers identification and support for this population," said Knight. "Sadly, lack of support and treatment can lead to negative life outcomes such as lowered quality of life, delayed recovery or worsening of other illnesses, as well as risk of suicide. The good news is with support and treatment we can improve outcomes for our community members."

Through the program Knight offers a confidential in-home, social work assessment of need from a holistic perspective including biological, social, and psychological functioning. She then provides referrals and resource linkage to a variety of community services including: therapy, social support programs, physician and other care providers, social service agencies, educational and outreach opportunities.

The program is also set up to provide emotional support, short-term case management, falls prevention information and limited transportation on a case-by-case basis if no other resources are available.

Funding for the Social Outreach Program is allocated from the Mental Health Services Act and administered through Nevada County and the Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital Foundation. There is no cost for services and, depending on a client's need or interest, the service may be one-time or ongoing short-term case management.

Tamaran Cook, Nevada County Program Manager and Public Guardian, manages Nevada County's adult services and works closely with Knight to ensure those who need assistance are put in touch with the correct resources.

"The Social Outreach Program is an amazing asset. A service that will go in to our community's most isolated and vulnerable population to offer resources, support and hope is invaluable and just kind," said Cook.

Referrals are accepted from any community member, including self-referrals for homebound or isolated adults 60 years of age (or older) and disabled adults who live in Nevada County.

According to Knight, referrals are generally made when individuals are experiencing a sense of loneliness or sadness, have recently experienced a loss or stressful change in lifestyle, are experiencing difficulty coping with their current life circumstances or have any other risk factors or symptoms of depression.