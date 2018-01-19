Gettin’ down with Green Leaf Rustlers Sunday

Tickets at: The Center for the Arts Box Office or by calling 530-274-8384 ext 14

The Center for the Arts hosts the all-star Green Leaf Rustlers in a dance concert on Sunday in downtown Grass Valley.

From Marin County, the Green Leaf Rustlers feature Chris Robinson (CRB, Black Crowes), Barry Sless (CRB, Phil & Friends, Moonalice), Pete Sears (Jefferson Starship, Hot Tuna), John Molo (Bruce Hornsby and The Range, Moonalice) and Greg Loiacono (The Mother Hips).

Robinson and the Black Crowes cultivated an audience that ensured they would go down as one of the most respected roots rockers of the '90s. Robinson's celebrity status afforded him a platform to support political causes and fiercely champion bands like the Jayhawks before the mainstream took notice of their efforts.

In 2011, Robinson formed a new project called the Chris Robinson Brotherhood. The CRB released three volumes of Betty's Blends — their umbrella term for live albums — in 2017, capturing shows from 2015. Two months after this live set, the Chris Robinson Brotherhood returned with Barefoot in the Head, their second studio album in a year.

In a career spanning more than four decades Sears has been a member of many bands and has moved through a variety of musical genres, from early R&B, psychedelic improvisational rock of the 1960s, folk, country music, arena rock in the 1970s, and blues. Sears was with Jefferson Starship from 1974 to 1987, and went on to play in the Jorma Kaukonen Trio along with Jack Casady and Harvey Sorgen in Hot Tuna. Sears has also written and recorded the original score for many documentary films, including the award-winning "The Fight in the Fields."

From Baltimore, Sless is skilled at both traditional six-string guitar and the pedal steel guitar. Drummer Molo has played with a variety of bands including Bruce Hornsby and the Range, when the band won the Grammy Award for Best New Artist of 1986. Guitarist and Mother Hips co-founder Greg Loiacono joins in on guitar and vocals. Loiacono's first full-length solo album, Songs From a Golden Dream was released in 2017.