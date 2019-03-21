Get to know your watershed this April

Know Your Watershed 2019 is a month-long celebration of the Wolf Creek, Yuba, Bear and American river watersheds. From March 31 — April 30, over 25 organizations in Nevada, Placer and Yuba counties will host bird and wildflower walks, runs, kayak and canoeing adventures, bio-blitzes, restoration and creek/river clean-up activities, as well as art and poetry events, school programs, watershed health events, and musical fundraisers. Find the full schedule and details at http://www.knowyourwatershed.org. Wolf Creek Community Alliance is the lead organization.

A kick-off event will be held March 31 at the Bear River Campground, Colfax, from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m., with a Bear River Bio Blitz, a picnic on the river beach, information booths for most participating organizations, a kayak float, and an evening of films, with free beer and pizza in Colfax. Each week will spotlight a specific watershed, although events occur in other watersheds as well: April 3 through 9 at Wolf Creek; April 10 through 16 at the American River; April 17 through 23 on the Yuba River, and April 24 through 30 at the Bear River.

Watershed groups and land trusts will host three or four bio-blitzes where natural history experts join with enthusiasts to photograph every living plant, fungus and animal found in two hours. Absolutely no experience is necessary, and children are important because they find the interesting things close to the ground. It's a good way to get out on a beautiful trail with family and friends to learn some plants and animals. On these bio-blitzes, people can use a phone app, if they like, called I-Naturalist which can be download before the event. The app helps with plant and animal identification and you can log species into a specific project.

The primary goals of Know Your Watershed are to help people learn which watershed they live in, where their water comes from, where it could end up, and connect with their watershed and local groups in enjoyable ways. There are several learning resources and many interactive maps on the website. The collaboration between groups is also a key component of Know Your Watershed.

Visit http://www.knowyourwatershed.org for information and details. Contact Josie Crawford at josie.w.crawford@gmail.com or call 530-559-6748.