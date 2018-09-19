Geology walk introduced at South Yuba River State Park

A new program in the South Yuba River State Park this year is a guided walk along the Buttermilk Bend trail, seeking out interesting geology points along the way, according to a release.

The 20-mile long scenic river canyon within the park provides a cross-section of the ancient oceanic-continental tectonic plate boundaries of the area during Jurassic and older times.

Prior to the walk, scheduled for 10 a.m. Saturday, participants will receive a brochure about the local geology as well as hear a short presentation about the four major tectonic belts (assemblage of rocks that have been folded or mixed together) present within the state park boundaries. Also discussed will be some of the plate tectonics concepts used by geologists to interpret the complex geology of the area.

On the walking tour, participants will learn about the rock types along this portion of the South Yuba River as well as observe first hand some of the geologic features associated with the area's complex geology. The guided walking tour and short presentation are expected to last from two to two and a half hours.

For more information, contact Karen Synowiec at kasygonehiking@gmail.com or Bob Slyker at bgsly@aol.com.

Source: South Yuba River Park Association