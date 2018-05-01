Gather ’round the maypole: Yuba River Charter School holds annual May Fair

In a celebration of spring, Yuba River Charter School will hold its annual May Fair at 11 a.m. Saturday on its Nevada City campus.

The event begins with a student procession to the maypole where the fifth graders will perform the traditional dance to the accompaniment of live instruments.

A theatrical performance will recreate the battle of King Winter versus Spring in a dramatic skirmish, fighting for the ultimate power of the seasons. The crowning of the royal court follows, honoring the eighth grade king and queen, before the fair officially opens.

The festivities will include crafts, circus- inspired games, a raffle, floral crown making, starter plant potting and the ceremonial closing of the fair.

"Our May Fair is a festival that happens every year as a celebration of spring and the end of winter," said event organizer Laura Hazelton. "It's a welcoming of the blooming. I think we all feel a little more vital."

Hazelton added the festival is an example of what the Waldorf curriculum is based on.

"It's about nurturing the whole child. It's all in line with what our school offers."

The school has been hosting its May Fair since its establishment in 1994, though for the first time in several years the public is invited to this free event. Lunch will be available for purchase from Falafel Kis, or attendees are welcome to pack a picnic lunch.

Jennifer Nobles is a staff writer for The Union. She can be reached at jnobles@theunion.com or 530-477-4231.