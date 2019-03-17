Gateway Bike Park taking shape

Bicyclists of Nevada County (BONC) volunteers enjoyed abundant sunshine and pleasant weather Saturday to work on the recently approved Gateway Bike Park in Penn Valley.

The bike park will be located in and around the wooded oaks surrounding the Western Gateway Park dog park.

Professional bike park builder Steve Wentz of Momentum Trail Concepts has been selected to groom the dirt trails and jumps.

Roughly 30 BONC volunteers worked to clear the path of the trail through the woods in the back of the park.

A fundraiser for the bike park will be held April 20 at the Foothills Event Center and will have live music, food trucks, bike games, a silent auction and raffle, and donated beer from local breweries.