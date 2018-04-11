Gaines’ veteran license plate bill passes committee

Senator Ted Gaines (R-El Dorado) announced his Senate Bill 1357, a measure that would create a special "Veteran" license plate for the men and women who have served in the United States Armed Forces, passed out of the Senate Committee on Veterans Affairs.

"Creating this veteran-designated license plate is just a small token of appreciation and recognition for the service and sacrifices made by our brave members of the military," said Senator Gaines. "I look forward to the bill's continued support as it heads to the Senate Committee on Transportation and Housing."

Currently, through the California Veterans' License Plate Program, the Department of Motor Vehicles issues specialty "Honoring Veterans" license plates to current service members, veterans, family members and supporters of veterans. They do not, however, provide a designation for veterans who have served in the military. SB 1357 would add a "Veteran" designation to license plates issued to actual veterans.

According to the National Center for Veterans Analysis and Statistics, in 2016, there were 1,789,862 veterans in California. As of March 2018, there were 23,479 registered "Honoring Veteran" license plates, according to the Department of Motor Vehicles.

The funds generated from these specialty license plates will continue to go to County Veterans Service Veteran Offices.

Source: Office of State Senator Ted Gaines.