Gaines sworn in as First District Board of Equalization member

Senator Ted Gaines (R-El Dorado) was sworn in as an elected Member of the California State Board of Equalization during a ceremony held Monday at the Stanley Mosk Library and Courts Building in Downtown Sacramento. The oath of office was administered by Governor Gavin Newsom, according to a release.

"I am excited to continue serving Californians as a taxpayer advocate," said Gaines. "My new role as a BOE Member comes with different challenges and opportunities, but my number one priority is to ensure hardworking Californians are allowed fair tax policies that create jobs and grow our economy."

Gaines will represent more than nine million California residents living in the 1st Equalization District, which spans inland California from San Bernardino County to the Oregon border. The five-member board is a publicly elected tax board responsible for administering Property Tax, Alcoholic Beverage Tax, and Tax on Insurers programs.

Prior to being elected to this position, Gaines served 12 years in the State Legislature.

Source: Ted Gaines