Fundraising, memorials being organized for families of Nevada Union students who died

In the wake of the deaths of Justin Gardner and Tyler Nielson, the community quickly rallied behind their families.

Tiffany Graves and Jody Osceola took the lead in centralizing information on how to help and a place to post memories, photos and videos of the two Nevada Union students on a Facebook page, In Memory of Tyler Nielson and Justin Gardner.

On Wednesday, Graves provided an update that included:

Counseling: Anew Day is providing in-home counseling for all of the families involved.

Fundraising: A memorial account is being set up at Tri-Counties Bank. Any organization or individual is able to donate directly, and funds raised will be deposited into this account. There is also a GoFundMe page. There is a fundraiser from 5-9 p.m. Thursday, April 5 at Northridge Restaurant, 17464 Penn Valley Drive, Penn Valley. Ten percent of all sales will go directly to the families and will be split equally to help with any cost they have incurred and for the memorial.

Meals: A Meal Trail has been established for the Nielson and Fay families. Most slots have already been filled but remaining slots will soon be posted on the Facebook page.

Memorial services: The Nielson memorial service will be 11 a.m. Tuesday at Greenwood Cemetery on West Main Street across from Lyman Gilmore School. Everyone is more than welcome to come. Andy Owens will officiate. The Gardner family will provide details to share as soon as arrangements have been made.

Next week there will be an evening community-wide memorial at the NU Stadium.