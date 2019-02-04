Fundraiser to help Nevada County farrier pay for chemo

The Nevada County Horsemen Inc., local equestrians and other community members are joining forces to support one of their own. Mark Murnan, a south Nevada County resident who has been a farrier for thousands of horses over the past few decades, as well as a local realtor, was recently diagnosed with Stage IV stomach cancer. Murnan is unable to work while undergoing chemotherapy, prompting his friends to organize a fundraising dinner on Feb. 9 at the Nevada County Horsemen's clubhouse. Tickets are $20 and available by phone at 800-838-3006 and online through Brown Paper Tickets. They can also be purchased in person at Real Graphic Source near Lake of the Pines and Caleb's Creamery in Penn Valley. Pre-purchased tickets are encouraged as the event may sell out. The Nevada County Horsemen's clubhouse is located at 10600 Bubbling Wells Road in the Brunswick Basin. There will be two seatings — one from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. and the second is 7 to 9 p.m. The menu will include meat or veggie lasagna dinner with salad, rolls, non-alcoholic drinks and dessert. A silent and live auction will be conducted at both seatings.

The benefit event will also feature a DJ and a full bar. Checks and cash accepted for any remaining tickets available at the door, the no host bar and for silent auction items.

Credit cards will be accepted for live auction items only. For more information about the benefit or to make a donation outside of the event, visit "Support Mark Murnan" on Facebook or contact Anne Greco at cedarhillfarmgv@gmail.com or 530-268-7409. A GoFundMe page on Facebook and an account at Bank of America have been established to provide additional avenues to directly donate to Murnan and his family.