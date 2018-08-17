Fun times at Family Appreciation Day in Grass Valley

Scores of families turned out for the 4th annual Family Appreciation Day, which took place outside at Sierra Nevada Children's Services in Grass Valley. The free event included a magic show, clown entertainment, airbrush face painting, balloon creations, live music, lunch, sno-cones and more. A variety of partner agencies and childcare providers also set up booths to connect families to resources and have fun activities for kids, including Nevada County Public Health's healthy smoothie bike and Chapa-De Indian Health's giant toothbrush, both pictured above. Celebrating its 40th year, Sierra Nevada Children's Services (SNCS) has served families and childcare professionals in Nevada County since 1978 and has offices in Grass Valley, Truckee and Loyalton. The nonprofit works to bring together and coordinate nonprofit agencies and associations in the county to meet community needs in the areas of health, education, welfare and recreation. SNCS is largely funded by the California Department of Education, with additional funds from Nevada County, foundations and private support.

SNCS helps to support jobs for more than 130 childcare providers and their employees, gives over 350 parents the opportunity to work or attend school, and offers professional development opportunities for childcare providers. A popular resource at SNCS is the Learning Center in Grass Valley, where children and their caregivers drop in to read books, play games, socialize and borrow materials. Multiple times a week SNCS hosts play groups with trained facilitator who guides parents and caregivers on the value of interactive play with their infants, toddlers, and 3-year-olds. For more information, visit http://www.sncs.org or on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/SNCS.home.