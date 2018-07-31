 Fun and magic at free Family Appreciation Day in Grass Valley | TheUnion.com

Fun and magic at free Family Appreciation Day in Grass Valley

Submitted by Tracy Zenor
All families are welcome to the Fourth Annual Family Appreciation Day, set from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Aug. 4 outside at Sierra Nevada Children’s Services, located at 420 Sierra College Drive, Suite 100 in Grass Valley. The event is free. Activities include a magic show, clown entertainment, airbrush face painting, balloon creations, live music, lunch, sno-cones, popcorn and more. A variety of partner agencies and childcare providers will have booths to connect families to resources and offer fun activities for kids, including arts and crafts, games and the ever-popular smoothie bike. Sierra Nevada Children’s Services will be celebrating 40 years of serving Nevada County families. For more information, visit http://www.sncs.org and http://www.facebook.com/SNCS.home. Source: Sierra Nevada Children’s Services

Source: Sierra Nevada Children's Services