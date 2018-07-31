Fun and magic at free Family Appreciation Day in Grass Valley
July 31, 2018
All families are welcome to the Fourth Annual Family Appreciation Day, set from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Aug. 4 outside at Sierra Nevada Children's Services, located at 420 Sierra College Drive, Suite 100 in Grass Valley. The event is free. Activities include a magic show, clown entertainment, airbrush face painting, balloon creations, live music, lunch, sno-cones, popcorn and more. A variety of partner agencies and childcare providers will have booths to connect families to resources and offer fun activities for kids, including arts and crafts, games and the ever-popular smoothie bike. Sierra Nevada Children's Services will be celebrating 40 years of serving Nevada County families. For more information, visit http://www.sncs.org and http://www.facebook.com/SNCS.home.
Source: Sierra Nevada Children's Services
