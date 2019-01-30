Fultz to remain jailed pending appeal in Nevada County murder case

The Third District Court of Appeal on Wednesday ordered Finley Fultz to remain jailed pending an appeal of his murder case.

The order is the latest development in a case that took a sharp turn last month when Nevada County Superior Court Judge Tom Anderson dismissed the case, citing prosecutor error in his ruling.

Jailed for two and a half years on accusations he fatally shot Isaac Zafft at a Penn Valley marijuana grow, Fultz could have been freed if the appeals court had ruled in his favor.

Fultz argues in court documents filed this month that the Third District Court of Appeal should free him. His attorney cites a series of prosecutorial errors that she says warrant his release from jail pending an appeal by prosecutors of Anderson's decision.

State prosecutors counter that Anderson should have ordered a retrial for Fultz after an October mistrial instead of dismissing it outright. They say the Third District should keep Anderson's dismissal shelved, and Fultz jailed, pending its appeal of the local judge's decision.

The appeals court on Jan. 9 put Anderson's December decision, which dismissed the case and ordered Fultz's release, on hold temporarily. Wednesday's ruling makes the temporary decision permanent for the duration of the appeal.

Fultz's arguments

Fultz, 29, is accused in the 2014 shooting death of Zafft. Two codefendants — Daniel Devencenzi and Nathan Philbrook, both 34 — pleaded guilty to manslaughter and agreed to testify against Fultz.

Fultz's appellate attorney argues in court documents that Nevada County prosecutors lost or misplaced recordings of witnesses. They also improperly put an undercover officer in jail with Fultz in an attempt to get information from him, and lost a picture of a witness' shoes, which could have been used to compare footprints at the scene.

"(Anderson) found the government's explanations for the lost or muted critical evidence related to the three accomplices to be 'unpersuasive and not credible under all the circumstances of this case,'" states Diane Nichols, Fultz's appellate attorney.

Nichols in her Jan. 23 argument focuses on what she calls a "package deal" involving Devencenzi and Philbrook. Anderson has ruled that local prosecutors withheld information about that deal from Fultz. That package deal meant Devencenzi and Philbrook testified to a set of facts required by their plea deals, tainting it, Nichols argues.

"Attempting to use such tainted testimony would be a denial of the right to a fair trial," Nichols states.

Prosecution's response

Deputy Attorney General Christopher Rench disputes the defense's arguments, saying a retrial — not dismissal of the murder accusation — will correct the issues at Fultz's first trial.

According to Rench, Nichols failed to properly address why the case's dismissal was required. Fultz's attorney suggested a fair retrial couldn't occur because of credibility issues with Devencenzi, Philbrook and Philbrook's ex-wife.

Attorneys at a retrial can fix those issues through questioning and the use of information now available, Rench states.

"Defendant — like (Anderson) — does not acknowledge these potential remedies, much less explain how they would be insufficient to afford a fair retrial," he added.

Rench in his Friday filling claims an attorney's subjective view about the package plea deal has no value. The terms of the actual deal are what's important.

Nichols states that Devencenzi's attorney testified that he thought a package deal existed.

"During the plea … neither Devencenzi's counsel, Philbrook's counsel or the prosecutor mentioned any package condition," Rench argues.

Pivoting to Fultz, Rench argues that the 29 year old was denied bond. Additionally, Fultz has a prior homicide conviction. Both are reasons to keep him jailed.

To contact Staff Writer Alan Riquelmy, email ariquelmy@theunion.com or call 530-477-4239.