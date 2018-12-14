Friends of Nevada County Libraries’ monthly book sales a hit with children

A broad variety of children's books are available at the Friends' of the Libraries' monthly book sale, which takes place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on the first Saturday of each month at the Doris Foley Library, 211 Pine St. in Nevada City. Pictured, back row, from left, are Violet Bigueiri, 8 and Natalie Cooper, 7. Front row are Autumn Bigueiri, 3, and West Cooper, 4.