Fresno County adapts voter’s choice act for 2020 elections

FRESNO — The Fresno County Board of Supervisors voted to adopt the Voter's Choice Act in time for the 2020 elections, according to a release.

Under this modern election model, every registered voter in the county will automatically receive their ballot by mail and have options for how to return their ballot; by mail, to any ballot drop box in the county, or at any vote center in the county convenient to them. Fresno becomes the ninth county to implement the Voter's Choice Act.

The nine counties implementing the Voter's Choice Act for 2020 are Fresno, Los Angeles, Madera, Mariposa, Napa, Nevada, Orange, Sacramento and San Mateo. These counties are home to 44.3 percent of the state's voters.

The Voters Choice Act, sponsored by California Secretary of State Alex Padilla, is a landmark election reform measure signed into law by Governor Jerry Brown in 2016. Five California counties — Madera, Napa, Nevada, Sacramento and San Mateo — implemented this new model of conducting elections for the first time in 2018. All five counties exceeded the November 2018 statewide turnout rate of 64.5 percent.

Source: Secretary of State office