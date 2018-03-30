FREED moves, expands to new location in Grass Valley

FREED announced its Grass Valley office is moving to a new location, at 435 Sutton Way, Grass Valley, CA, 95945, on Monday. FREED's new office offers an expansion of both space and programs provided by the long-standing aging and disability resource center, according to a release.

FREED has been the resource for aging and disability programs and services in this community since its inception in 1985. According to the release it offers a wide variety of peer-delivered person-centered programs and services, including:

Independent Living Skills Training designed to help both the older adults and persons with disability to live full, exciting, fulfilling lives in their own space, on their own terms, without having to rely on institutional living.

Housing assistance and coordination, to support individuals in finding a place to live in what can be a challenging market and support to prevent evictions.

The Fix-it program, where skilled volunteers provide minor home repairs and modifications for home safety and accessibility.

A Traumatic Brain Injury program with community re-integration, supported living, community education, and a weekly peer support group, providing community for people who have suffered a traumatic brain injury.

An Assistive Technology Reuse Program, consisting of a wide variety of donated items, ranging from walkers and wheelchairs to raised toilet seats. All are free, and available while supplies last. Donations are welcome and encouraged.

A Device Lending Library where individuals can borrow device before purchasing their own, to fill in while their own device is repaired or replaced, or to provide an accommodation on a short-term basis.

FREED also recently took over:

The phone reassurance program from RSVP, wherein volunteers call and chat with older adults who are isolated or want someone to check-in with, providing a vital social lifeline and source of comfort and security to a growing, underserved population.

A friendly visitor program, wherein volunteers from the community do home visits and spend time with older adults or people with disabilities, who might not otherwise have a means of steady social interaction.

Support for individuals when transitioning from a nursing home or other institutional setting to their own home and when being discharged from a hospital setting.

And there's also a new youth program, which aims to offer support to younger people with disabilities who are transitioning out of high-school to post-secondary education, employment, or independent living.

FREED can be reached between 8:30 a.m. and 4:00 p.m. at 530-477-3333 voice, 530-477-8194 TTY, or at http://www.FREED.org. FREED also has an office in Marysville at 508 J Street, 530-742-4474 voice or 530-742-2379 TTY.

Source: FREED