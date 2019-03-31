Free workshops on energy efficiency for home and business

Energy Savings Solutions is a series of free educational workshops in Grass Valley starting this spring.

Offered will be cost-effective strategies for conserving energy and water at their home or business while still maintaining comfort.

In conjunction with the Grass Valley Energy Action Plan approved last fall, the aim of the workshop series is to educate and inspire community members to take action to reduce their energy consumption while saving money and benefiting the environment. Attendees will leave the workshop with practical, cost-effective strategies for conserving energy and water.

The events will be held on Tuesday, May 1, and June 3 from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the Grass Valley Courtyard Suites.

The workshops are taught by engineers and industry experts and will focus on three core areas of energy efficiency: water heating efficiency, building efficiency, and heating and cooling. The first workshop on water and energy efficiency will be led by Gary Klein, an energy conservation expert, who worked 25 years at the California Energy Commission.

His broad scope of knowledge includes regional water budgets and distribution on the macro-scale to plumbing and water heating on the building level. Another workshop leader is mechanical engineer Ray Darby, an expert in energy efficiency and solar energy, who has worked in the field since 1980 in many areas such as the construction of solar and energy efficient building installations.

Recommended Stories For You

In November 2018, Grass Valley approved the city Energy Action Plan. The plan includes an analysis of energy use within the city limits and the development of guidelines to advance energy conservation efforts and to promote renewable energy adoption in Grass Valley.

"The Energy Action Plan is a community-oriented, multi-year plan to reduce Grass Valley's natural gas and electricity usage by 29 percent and 36 percent respectively, and will save the community over $10 million over the course of 15 years," said Simone Cordery-Cotter, an AmeriCorps CivicSpark Climate Fellow at Sierra Business Council. Cordery-Cotter is one of the leading coordinators of the Energy Action Plan working group, a grassroots coalition of local businesses, non-profit organizations, and community members trying to raise awareness and to implement the plan.

Members include representatives from Sierra Business Council, the Grass Valley Chamber of Commerce, Sustainable Energy Group, Nevada City Climate Change Coalition, and Cal Solar Electric.

Energy Savings Solutions, a project led by Renata Langis, is one of the outcomes of this collaborative effort of community members, businesses, and industry experts. Shortly after the Action Plan was approved, Langis joined the working group and got inspired to organize public workshops to engage a larger audience in discussion and action about energy conservation.

For more information about the Energy Savings Solutions Series, please contact Renata Langis at 530-588-3220 or rnlangis@gmail.com or visit the Facebook page.