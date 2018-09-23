Free workshop on estate planning in Nevada County

Aanestad Law, Nevada County's husband and wife estate planning, trust administration and probate law firm is inviting community members to a free one hour informational workshop from 11 a.m. to noon on Sept. 25 at the Grass Valley Courtyard Suites. In anticipation of "National Estate Planning Awareness Month" in October, the goal of this annual event is to educate the community on the importance of setting up proper documents that can protect loved ones, assets and family legacy. A properly drafted and up-to-date living trust is critical, say organizers. Family and friends should be aware of when to execute important estate planning instruments such as a will, durable power of attorney, and healthcare power of attorney. Every month, Aanestad Law holds free workshops to educate the public on estate planning.