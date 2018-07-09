Free supplemental groceries for Nevada County working families available Saturday

The next Food Access Saturday is scheduled from 10 a.m. to noon on July 14, when working individuals and families who need food can pick up nutritious supplemental groceries. United Way of Nevada County, in partnership with Interfaith Food Ministry (IFM) distributes food on the second Saturday of each month. The program was specifically designed to help working individuals and families who need help putting food on the table. Those who work during the week and cannot make it to food distribution sites Monday through Friday may now pick up food once a month at the Saturday food distribution.

More than 980 individuals have been served, with over 2,200 bags of food distributed through the program to date. This month marks the one year anniversary of the program.

United Way of Nevada County's goal is to ensure that people individuals in Nevada County are able to meet their basic need for food, emergency shelter and access to health care. Distributions take place from 10 a.m. to noon at 440 Henderson Street in Grass Valley on the second Saturday of each month. For more information call United Way at 530-274-8111 or email admin@uwnc.org. Above, volunteers from last month's Food Access Saturday gear up to distribute food.