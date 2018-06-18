Free solar info session in Grass Valley

Byers Solar is hosting a free solar information session with SunPower's John Arnaud from 5 to 7 p.m. on June 21 at Byers Design Center, 115 Idaho Maryland Road in Grass Valley. Arnaud, who has worked in the renewable energy field for more than five years and is now SunPower's regional sales manager, says he is seeing rapid changes in solar policy, industry and business structure. Community members are encouraged to come and learn more about what these changes will mean to those considering renewable energy options along with the latest SunPower technology advances. Arnaud will also discuss the new California mandate for solar on all new homes by 2020.

Byers Solar professional Coryon Redd will be on hand to review options for effective solar design, solar energy savings and explain how billing works. Other topics discussed will include the benefits of going solar, the typical process from an initial meeting to completion, a one year review, locking in the best PG&E rates, policies and understanding how solar is billed. For more information, visit http://www.facebook.com/nts/2046462322243400/