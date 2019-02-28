Free sandbags available; report downed trees or powerlines

The U.S. National Weather Service Sacramento California is predicting heavy snow in the mountains and flooding potential in the foothills this week, along with possible power outages and downed trees or branches.

Community members are encouraged to report any road issues, such as downed trees, to Nevada County staff through the Ask Nevada County app or at http://www.MyNevadaCounty.com/AskNevCo. Residents can also contact County of Nevada Public Works via phone at 530-265-1411.

Free sand and sandbags are also available at four locations: next to the Nevada County Warehouse on the corner of Highway 49 and East Broad Street in Nevada City; Penn Valley Fire Protection District located at 10513 Spenceville Road in Penn Valley; North San Juan Community Hall located at 10057 Reservoir Street in North San Juan; Higgins Fire Protection District Station 21 located at 10106 Combie Road in Grass Valley. Find tips on how to prepare for and monitor winter weather at https://www.mynevadacounty.com/CivicAlerts.aspx?AID=1018.