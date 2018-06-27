Free ‘Last Friday Supper’ this week in Grass Valley

Free 'Last Friday Supper' this week

The Last Friday Supper volunteers will be preparing a free barbecue dinner for the community on Friday. The menu will consist of barbecued hamburgers and hotdogs with all the trimmings; homemade potato salad, cupcakes for dessert along with soda, coffee and milk. A Boy Scout troop will serve the meal, which is free to anyone in the community.

Dinner is served from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. in the hall at the United Methodist Church, 236 South Church Street, in Grass Valley. The event is sponsored by faith-based organizations, businesses and individuals and is available to the whole community.