Free ‘Last Friday Supper’ this week in Grass Valley
June 27, 2018
The Last Friday Supper volunteers will be preparing a free barbecue dinner for the community on Friday. The menu will consist of barbecued hamburgers and hotdogs with all the trimmings; homemade potato salad, cupcakes for dessert along with soda, coffee and milk. A Boy Scout troop will serve the meal, which is free to anyone in the community.
Dinner is served from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. in the hall at the United Methodist Church, 236 South Church Street, in Grass Valley. The event is sponsored by faith-based organizations, businesses and individuals and is available to the whole community.
