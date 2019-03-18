Free Foundation Training intro class offered

Foundation Training™ is a systematic movement program that virtually anyone can learn and utilize from first introduction whether they are 7 or 97. The community is invited to attend a free introduction class to learn about this program and upcoming event. Following this class is a four-week Progressive Beginner Series beginning April 3.

Students experience and gain a whole new awareness of how they hold and move their body, and how it can be the largest contributor to their aches and chronic pains whether they spend lots of time sitting in a chair or car, standing on a hard surface all day, performing manual labor, or training for a sport they love. When our bodies are not able to muscularly hold good posture the way our bodies were designed, we put undo stress on our joints, muscles, and bones making us vulnerable to injury, compression, pain and even disease.

Our habits of curling forward, combined with the ever-constant pull of gravity, cause a compression force on our bodies that is detrimental to every aspect of our health including reduced blood flow and oxygen in the body.

This program helps people learn and understand how improper movement can cause or lead to injuries, and how proper movement can lead to greater benefits, greater performance, and less-to-no pain in our daily life.

Foundation Training™ is about retraining your body to sit, stand and move in ways that rebuild, regenerate, and support our body's long-term health. Not currently in pain? Foundation Training™ can build a structurally stable core and increase resistance to injury.

Whether your body is young or old, has limited mobility, or is athletic, this program becomes a self-empowerment tool that is simple, practical and highly effective. Learn to treat the root cause of pain instead of treating the symptoms offered by mainstream medicine to enable the body to heal itself and stay that way.

Recommended Stories For You

When done regularly it can provide long-term core stability, strength and pain relief. No complicated choreography, long lists of exercises, equipment to purchase, or monthly gym memberships. It simply utilizes the body and breath in a unique way. Learn to integrate the principles into your daily life so it can be done virtually anytime and anywhere putting the power of health and wellness into our own hands.

Simply put, when the body moves well, it feels well.

Registration for the free class is required. Please call Shauna White at 530-263-4696 or email at grounded@shaunawhite.net to register or for more information.