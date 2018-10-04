Free dental care for Nevada County veterans

Veterans in need of free dental care are encouraged to make an appointment now for the "Smiles for Veterans" event on Nov. 12. Each year on Veteran's Day the team at Fore Dental Care in Grass Valley dedicate a day to providing free dental care to local service men and women. Because work will be done by appointment only, those in need of care are encouraged to reserve a spot as soon as possible. Fore Dental Care is located at 463 Sutton Way in Grass Valley. To make an appointment or get more information, call 530-273-1470 and visit http://www.ForeDentalCare.com.