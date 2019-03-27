Free community supper Friday
March 27, 2019
The Last Friday Supper, a dinner prepared by volunteers and served by local Boy Scouts will be from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Friday at the United Methodist Church in downtown Grass Valley on Church Street. The menu will consist of baked potatoes served with all the trimmings, green salad, dessert, coffee, tea and milk. The supper is free and open to anyone. The event is sponsored by faith-based organizations, individuals and businesses.
Comments have been temporarily disabled for this post while we migrate to a new website.
Trending In: Local News
- Father with marijuana, paraphernalia near daughter arrested by Nevada County authorities
- Nevada County supervisors implement new rules for accessory dwelling units
- Defendant in Grass Valley gun incident sentenced
- Suspect in Grass Valley vehicle break-in sentenced to prison
- More rain ahead for Nevada County, after record-setting February
Trending Sitewide
- Father with marijuana, paraphernalia near daughter arrested by Nevada County authorities
- Nevada County supervisors implement new rules for accessory dwelling units
- UPDATE: State Senate District 1 election results – see who won
- Defendant in Grass Valley gun incident sentenced
- Suspect in Grass Valley vehicle break-in sentenced to prison
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.