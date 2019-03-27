Free community supper Friday

The Last Friday Supper, a dinner prepared by volunteers and served by local Boy Scouts will be from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Friday at the United Methodist Church in downtown Grass Valley on Church Street. The menu will consist of baked potatoes served with all the trimmings, green salad, dessert, coffee, tea and milk. The supper is free and open to anyone. The event is sponsored by faith-based organizations, individuals and businesses.