Free community dinner Friday in Grass Valley

Volunteers will be serving a homemade spaghetti dinner from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. on Feb. 22 at the United Methodist Church in downtown Grass Valley. The meal is free to everyone in the community and will be prepared by Last Friday Supper volunteers and served by local Boy Scouts. Dinner will be served in the community hall of the church. In addition to spaghetti with marinara sauce, dinner will include a tossed green salad, garlic bread, ice cream and cookies, coffee, tea and milk. High chairs are available and the hall is wheelchair accessible. The monthly event is sponsored by faith-based organizations, businesses and individuals.