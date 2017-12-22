Free Christmas tree recycling set to start Tuesday in Nevada County

Free tree recycling

Free Christmas tree recycling will be available at the McCourtney Road Transfer Station and the Eric Rood Administrative Center (Cement Hill Road entrance) beginning Tuesday through Jan. 31.

The station is open from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday, and Christmas trees will be accepted at the green waste area.

Christmas trees will also be accepted at the Lake Wildwood Wastewater Treatment Plant, Lake of the Pines Wastewater Treatment Plant, and Alta Sierra Fire Department on Tammy Way from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Jan. 6.

Residents that subscribe to Waste Management's green waste collection service can cut their Christmas trees to fit in their carts. For more information, call 530-274-3090.

-The Union staff