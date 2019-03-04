Foundations form partnership to launch Red Tie Campaign

More than three million Americans have a bleeding disorder such as hemophilia, von Willebrand disease, or rare factor deficiencies. These disorders prevent an individual's blood from clotting normally, can result in extended bleeding after injury, surgery or trauma, and can be fatal if not treated effectively.

This March, during Bleeding Disorders Awareness Month, Central California Hemophilia Foundation is proud to partner with the National Hemophilia Foundation for the 2019 Red Tie Campaign, which challenges people nationwide to support the bleeding disorders community.

"National Hemophilia Foundation, with 52 chapters across the country, provide resources and programs that are crucial to those living with bleeding disorders," said Lynne Kinst, Central California Hemophilia Foundation's Executive Director, "from research funding to camp to resources for families with newly diagnosed children.

"In partnership with the national foundation, we have advanced the standard of care and the quality of life for our community," she continued. "This year, we hope to build upon the success of last year's Red Tie Campaign. Our collective goal is to raise $30,000 to help those with these disorders and their families through education, advocacy, and research. By supporting us, you will help families in Northern and Central California."

According Kinst, to participate in the 2019 Red Tie Campaign, you can:

Give: Your generous gift to the 2019 Red Tie Campaign will support Central California Hemophilia Foundation's Camp Hemotion program for children and youth with bleeding disorders. Donate today at redtiecampaign.org.

Share: The red tie was introduced as the official symbol of the bleeding disorders community in 2016, and since then has been an integral part of our Red Tie Campaign. Follow #RedTieCampaign on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram, and share posts to raise awareness.

Advocate: National Hemophilia Foundation will host the annual Washington Days advocacy event March 27-29, 2019 on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC. Washington Days is an opportunity for people affected by bleeding disorders to advocate for issues that are important to them. More than 500 volunteer advocates are expected to participate. Support our advocacy efforts virtually by following on social media and sharing our efforts with those in your network.

To learn more about bleeding disorders and how to get involved with the 2019 Red Tie Campaign, visit RedTieCampaign.org.

Red Tie Campaign events

Central California Hemophilia Foundation invites families, supporters, and members of the press to take part in the concluding event of the Red Tie Campaign on World Hemophilia Day, Wednesday, April 17, on the west steps of the State Capitol at 5 p.m. Contact the foundation for more information.

About bleeding disorders

Bleeding disorders, a group of disorders that share the inability to form a proper blood clot, include hemophilia, von Willebrand disease, and rare factor disorders. Improper clotting can be caused by defects in blood components such as platelets and/or clotting proteins, also called clotting factors.

Bleeding disorders are characterized by extended bleeding after injury, surgery, trauma, or menstruation. Currently, there are no cures for bleeding disorders, and treatments vary depending on their severity.

For some bleeding disorders, there are clotting factor concentrates that can be infused prophylactically or on-demand at home, to prevent or treat bleeds. To learn more, visit http://www.cchfsac.org/hemophilia.