Former ‘permit only’ lot in Grass Valley now available for public

A new public parking lot will be open and available today in the Downtown Grass Valley area, according to a release.

The lot, located at the corner of Neal Street and South Auburn Street, was formerly a "permit only" parking lot. It will now be open to the public on a "pay-by-hour" basis.

This is the first "pay-for-parking" lot in the City of Grass Valley. The lot is set up as a pay-by-space parking lot and a parking "kiosk" has been installed along the south edge of the lot where motorists can provide payment. Payment can also be made via mobile app (Whoosh) if desired, eliminating the need to visit the kiosk.

The parking lot and the pay-for-parking program will be monitored for a trial period of 6 months. During this time, the city will evaluate the technology used and the effectiveness of the program.

The location is at the corner of Neal and South Auburn Streets, with 31 vehicle spaces, a motorcycle space and two free handicap spaces available. The rate is $1 an hour between 9 a.m. and 9 p.m.

The permit parking lot has been moved across South Auburn Street to the lot behind the Network Realty Building. There are new signs to direct permit holders to the new permit lot. Current parking permits are valid there.

Source: Grass Valley Police Department